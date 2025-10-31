Un periodista K se enfureció con Daer por los dichos sobre Cristina

Roberto Caballero se enojó con el sindicalista. Qué dijo.

El pase de facturas recién empieza en el mundo del Peronismo tras la derrota electoral. Uno de los primeros que salió a mostrar los trapos sucios fue Héctor Daer, que se animó a criticar el bailecito de Cristina Kirchner en el balcón esa misma noche. Las declaraciones tuvieron una enorme repercusión porque muy pocos se animan a decir algo de la ex presidenta.

Roberto Caballero, uno de los periodistas más cristinista, no dudó en contestarle. “Cristina está presa injustamente… Desde que usted está en la CGT, desde 2016, el salario real cayó un 25%. Usted tiene algo de responsabilidad en eso. Usted debería denunciar la prescripción de Cristina. Antes de hablar de Cristina, abra la boca para hacer una autocrítica“, se despachó.