Un programa de entrevistas que impresiona por el planteo: las últimas palabras de los célebres

Se estrenó en Netflix con el reportaje a Jane Goodbal, reconocida científica que estudió el comportamiento de los chimpancés. El contrato del programa es grabar a personalidades sabiendo que están cerca de la muerte y emitirlas después de producirse la partida.

Últimas Palabras Célebres, es un formato de entrevistas con un planteo tan original como impactante. Se trata de entrevistas a personalidades de avanzada edad o de pronósticos reservados, que se sabe pronto morirán. El pacto con ello es brindar un espacio de confidencialidad donde lo que se diga recien se proyectará cuando partan a otro plano.

Netflix produce esta idea sacado de un formato danés. El productor y quien realiza los reportajes es Brad Falchuk, un. reconocido guionista de la TV norteamericana.

La primera emisión fue dedicada a la conservacionista, Jane Goodbal, quien murió hace unos días a los 91 años. La científica aceptó el código del programa de tener un espacio que fueran sus últimas palabras , como una suerte de confesionario previo a la muerte. Se la vio serena y entregada al planteo. Una vaso de whisky y un set con la singularidad de que las cámaras son manejadas de manera robótica.

Falchuk aclara que se trata de brindar un ámbito de confidencialidad . Las luces tenues ayudan a que el personaje se vaya aclimatando . Las preguntas son todas relacionadas al final de la vida. Es una manera de obituario construido junto al protagonista.

Jane le habla a su hija , que lo verá recien cuando ella ya no esté. Le pide perdón por el tiempo que no le pudo brindar como madre , al momento de internarse en la selva y estudiar los comportamientos de los chimpancés.

Dejará una mensaje político : propone subir a Trump, Putin y Netanyahu a un cohete para enviarlos fuera de la Tierra.

Al final, el entrevistador se va del estudio y la deja sola para sus palabras finales de despedida. todo muy fuerte, casi un reality de la muerte.

Últimas Palabras Célebres son como esas cartas que uno encuentra de su familiar querido y que n sabían de su existencia o aquel infaltable e mensaje en la botella.

Horacio Caride

 