Un sindicalista criticó el baile de Cristina Kirchner tras la derrota

Héctor Daer, uno de los líderes de la Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT), apuntó contra Cristina Kirchner luego de las imágenes que la mostraron bailando en San José 1111 tras la difusión de los resultados.

“Una es saludar y otra cosa es bailar. Me parece que no le cayó bien a nadie. A mí me sorprendió, yo estaba en La Plata en ese momento y cuando me dijeron ‘Cristina está bailando en el balcón’, la verdad que no lo podía creer. Porque aparte considero que Cristina es una persona inteligente, o midió mal el saludar a la gente que la fue a ver o no sé“, lanzó.