Una elección incómoda para todos en medio de la virulencia del debate

El domingo no cambiaría nada sino se agravaría. Todo depende de la pizca de racionalidad que le quede a los protagonistas.

Piedras y caminos. Esta historia difiere de la mítica canción de Atahualpa Yupanqui. En esa poesía , se traza las dificultades de la vida (las piedras) y como hay que sortearlas haciendo camino. El gobierno que se ha victimizado en el último tramo de la campaña , denunciando todo tipo de operaciones supuestamente en su contra, por el contrario, esas piedras que algunos le arrojaron al presidente no terminan de tapar el escándalo de las supuestas coimas y la imagen de un poder nuevo ya muy desgastado.

La elección del 7 de setiembre le cae incómoda a las dos opciones mayoritarias. También mete un ruido extraordinario en la economía, que va encontrando sus propias piedras inflingidas por un equipo económico  al cual se le van licuando las recetas en un panorama complejo.

Es una elección antipática dado que es muy posible que el lunes todo siga igual y profundice la virulencia del debate hacia el segundo round de octubre.El desdoblamiento, ejecutado por Kicillof, trató de distanciar el escenario nacional , donde la figura de Milei sigue siendo algo convocante.

El problema, que tuvo esto para el peronismo, es que la gestión ,en materia social y de seguridad , tiene muchas asignaturas postergadas. El Milíesmo tocó acertadamente el nervio de poner de relieve esos pozos de gestión, pero cuando parecía que se comía los chicos crudos , el escándalo de los audios de supuestas coimas expuso a Karina y desestabilzó al presidente. Del a vicrtoria épica, en territorio bonaerense, pasaron a conformase con una suerte de empate técnico.

La buena noticia, en términos judiciales , es que el caso Spagnuolo va camino a quedar en la nada ya que del celular del ex funcionario , los peritajes determinaron que los mensajes borrados no podrán ser recuperados. Una investigación independiente hubiera sido una buena oportunidad para que el ejecutivo mostrara su inocencia.

Los reverenciados mercados,  salieron a dictaminar su sentencia: “Si hay menos de 5 puntos de diferencia”, el gobierno podrá seguir administrando el plan. Si, en cambio, la distancia es mayor, anticipan un lunes negro. Nunca, como antes, están tan atadas las convicciones personales a la resignación , en el marco de una menú electoral paupérrimo. El ciudadano común , joven votante , no tiene ni idea de qué se trata lo del domingo. En una encuesta televisiva llegaron a decir que “se vota sindicalistas”.

La violencia, en los actos políticos de cierre, tienen huellas en las réplicas constantes del divisionismo por el cual ha optado, como estrategia, un presidente una vez más derrotado en el parlamento. Hay sectores que esperan al acecho y hay otros que se pelean entre vecindades olvidadas entre barro y  pobreza.En Moreno, quedó claro que un grupo de esos violentos estuvieron amparados desde huestes de la LLA . ¿Vamos a normalizar encapuchados como parte de la guardia de protección a la figura presidencial?

A todos esto, Milei tomó un poco de distancia haciendo otro viaje al exterior , de discutible importancia institucional . Generalmente,  sus viajes son giras de marketing personal entre empresarios de dudosa trayectoria , al estilo de los promotores de la criptomoneda Libra.

Kcillof y Milei buscan algo parecido y es gobernabilidad. La intensidad de estas semanas le dieron a una elección legislativa provincial un ímpetu emocional inesperado. La mala noticia para ambos es que si no reencauza el debate público, votos y vetos terminarán siendo un círculo vicioso la insoportable levedad del ser político.

Horacio Caride

 