Una locutora habilitó una puteada contra Milei en el festival del mate

Se llama Sonia Fernández. Leyó un cartel que insultaba al presidente por la situación de la yerba mate.

La locutora , Sonia Fernández, ofició de presentadora del Festival del Mate, en Paraná Entre Ríos. Pícara, jugeteó con leeer o no , una cartelera que insultaba al presidente Milei. Todo el ambiente hostil , a propósito de la decisión del Poder Ejecutivo de cerrar el Instituto del Mate. El sector yerbatero viene reclamando que no se eliminene las regulaciones s para proteger sus condiciones económicas y evitar la concentración en pocas industrias.

Sonia temrinó leyendo un puetada contra la figura presidencial , y recibió una ovación de los presentes….

El festival tuvo artistas invitados como Lali Espósito , muy críticos al gobierno de Milei.