Una visita a la casa de Ernesto de la mano de su nieta

Sábato y su obra no se pueden entender sin conocer su morada en Santos Lugares. Un autor que pasó a la memoria colectiva por el Informe Conadep. En China, El Túnel es de lectura obligatoria.

Un perro adulto pero juguetón por naturaleza, mueve la cola inquieta tras unas rejas que generan la primera imagen de la casa y despiertan la curiosidad de los visitantes de saber algo más de la vida del autor de “Sobre Héroes y Tumbas” y ese misterioso espacio.

Acercarse a Santos Lugares es ingresar en la Provincia de Buenos Aires por zona oeste, allí donde se comienza a respirar silencio. Ese silencio que sí se interrumpía por las competencias deportivas del Club Defensores, emplazado frente a la casa del escritor y que hacía que Sábato se despertara con el peor de sus humores (un carácter de mecha muy corta).

La nieta del escritor habla con cada visitante, cita a los interesados que previamente se han inscripto y a las 15 horas comienza la visita guiada, en la puerta de la ex Saverio Langeri, número 3135, hoy orgullosamente calle Ernesto Sábato.

Las anécdotas, narradas por su nieta de un modo claro y agradable, pintan a un hombre de convicciones firmes, inquieto y a la vez –como es de notorio conocimiento– pesimista.

Luciana es hija de Mario Sábato, el cineasta que vivió un tiempo junto a su familia en esa casa y que ayudó a reformarla y convertirla en el pequeño y bellísimo Museo de la Memoria y la Vida del gran escritor argentino. En cada ambiente, hay un fragmento del documental de Mario: “Ernesto Sábato, mi Padre” (2009, 96 min.).

Allí vivió cuatro décadas junto a su compañera de vida, Matilde. Como bien recalca la anfitriona de la visita, Luciana, nieta del escritor, “no se puede entender la obra de Ernesto sin incluir a Matilde”.

Una vez adentro, el grupo de visitantes hace una primera parada en el abundante jardín de verde y tupida arboleda, primera oportunidad para abrir los ojos a la vida desde la infancia del nacido en Rojas, décimo hijo de una familia de inmigrantes italianos.

Sábato tuvo una larga y fantasmal vida en la que convivió en su juventud con el Partido Comunista, el temprano desencanto, otras decepciones con la matemática y la física, su enorme visión humanista que se acrecentó como un drama genial con andamiaje literario y su posterior acercamiento al Surrealismo y a la pintura.

Pero es preciso aclararlo: a Sábato se lo comenta más de lo que realmente se lo lee. Su paso, firme y emblemático, por la coordinación del Informe de la CONADEP lo catapultó en un lugar de prestigio respecto de la ética pública ciudadana, en el marco del regreso de la Democracia.

Con Matilde, Ernesto tenía un acuerdo divisorio de la casa: el escritor contaba con su biblioteca que ordenaba con la obsesión del matemático que era. Un escritorio, con la Olivetti de la cual nunca quiso desprenderse a pesar de que le habían obsequiado un moderno ordenador.

Su hogar era receptivo para perseguidos políticos, gente devastada que cuando la cosa se ponía muy brava podía esconderse en el sótano de esa casa de Santos Lugares.

En esas profundidades, vivió durante años el dueño original, que llamaban cariñosamente el “loco del sótano” en la familia Sábato, y que era un cineasta gigante y barbudo , que despertaba las fantasías de los más pequeños entre los cuales se hallaba Mario, que luego descubriría el séptimo arte como una forma de vida.

Hablamos de Federico Valle que vivió en el sótano de esa casa durante 14 años. Cuando Mario ganó un premio importante por su actividad cinéfila, le terminó de comprar la casa a favor de su padre Ernesto. En esa casa, Sábato escribió todas sus obras literarias, incluida la última: “Antes del Fin”, publicada en 1998, cuando el autor ya era un hombre de ochenta y seis años. Se trata de reflexiones sueltas organizadas sobre los grandes ejes de su vida, sin ser exactamente ni memorias ni autobiografía, sino (como él mismo definió) un “testamento espiritual”.

También, desarrolló su etapa pictórica en un atelier que se hizo construir, para tímidamente ir dando a conocer la serie homenaje de retratos de quienes lo inspiraron : Dostoievski, Kafka, Poe, Baudelaire, Nietzsche, Sartre y Virginia Woolf, entre otros.

Sábato vivía aterrado por la mirada de la crítica. Nunca se sintió seguro en ese sentido. La puerta que le abrió a su literatura el existencialista Albert Camus, a través de la valoración de “El Túnel”, le facilitó las cosas en Europa para comenzar a estar en boca del establishment de las letras.

En la Argentina, esa misma obra consagratoria nunca estuvo como lectura obligatoria del sistema educativo secundario ni universitario, siempre eclipsado por la aplastante maquinaria borgeana. Sin embargo, Sábato es de lectura obligatoria en países como China.

Cuenta su nieta que la supuesta “ceguera” que manifestaba, en los últimos años de su vida, habría sido fingida como pretexto para no tener que leer y hacer devoluciones del centenar de trabajos de estudiantes y escritores novatos que le hacían llegar hasta su casa; recibía cientos de textos para que apadrinara o prologara. Estaba decidido a dedicarle su último tiempo sólo a la pintura.

La casa de Sábato no es un santuario aunque esté en Santos Lugares. Es la exhibición cruda de sus razonamientos, sus obsesiones, sus penumbras. Allí, en casa estancia, se rememoran sus actuaciones con apariencia de Purgatorio y se percibe la vida después de la muerte, en la opción urbana. Ya sabemos que para edificar la historia del presente es imprescindible trazar una línea con nuestros extraordinarios intelectuales, su peripecia vital, para no dejar que éstos caigan en el sueño de los otros, o en el olvido o la intemperie.

El perro juguetón percibe que el tiempo se agota y la casa cerrará sus rejas dejando atrás a otro grupo de visitantes. A la salida, se ve el mural del escritor iluminado por una templanza inhabitual. Ernesto Sábato descansa en paz, en la memoria de su casa de Santos Lugares.

HORACIO CARIDE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 