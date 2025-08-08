Vidal quiso apoyo de un empresario para despegarse

María E Vidal se desmarcó dela acuerdo del PRO con la LLA , por considerarlo deficitario a la identidad del partido. Dijo públicamente que no va a participara de la elección y como vence su mandato de legisladora se va un tiempo a su casa. Sin embargo, la dirigente tuvo un llamado con un empresario que estuvo dedicado a la política para pedirle que le financie la campaña. La respuesta fue un no rotundo . El empresario está muy concentrado en sus negocios privados y aspira a comprar un medio de comunicación.