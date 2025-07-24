Villarruel tramita un permiso para portar armas, desconfía de su custodia y limpió sus oficinas

La vicepresidenta tiene al menos dos armas registradas ante el RenAr.

La guerra desatada entre la vicepresidenta Victoria Villarruel y Javier Milei tras la última votación en el Senado es irreversible. La tensión se respira en su entorno y se trasluce a varias decisiones. La vice pidió hace unos días cambiar a por lo menos dos de sus custodios de la Policía Federal. Dicen que sospecha de posibles filtraciones. No es todo. También pidió “limpiar” sus oficinas en el Senado, su casa, y hasta su auto de posibles micrófonos ocultos. Para eso, su entorno recurrió a un ex comisario que ahora trabaja en el ámbito privado.

Por si fuera poco, la vice tramita un permiso para portar armas ante el RENAR. Las gestiones están a cargo de un ex militar que trabaja a su lado.

Aunque el dato era poco conocido, la vice tiene al menos dos armas registradas a su nombre, según pudo saber este medio de fuentes con acceso a la base del RENAR. “Práctica tiro”, respondió alguien que conoce a la vice y la frecuentó en los últimos meses.

Una de las armas fue registrada en abril de 2024. Se trata de una pistola Sig Sauer 9mm (ver foto).

Villarruel también es dueña de una pistola Heckler & Koch, de origen alemán, modelo USP calibre .45.La pistola H&K USP .45 Tactical tiene unos orígenes eminentemente militares. Su diseño está basado en la famosa Mark 23 SOCOM, un arma que HK fabricó específicamente para las fuerzas de elite estadounidenses. La USP Tactical se presenta, por tanto, como una variación civil de esta pistola originariamente destinada al servicio profesional. En definitiva, un arma fiable, potente, de gran resistencia y enorme precisión”, dice un sitio especializado.

La relación entre Milei y la vice estalló tras la última sesión del Senado. Desde ese momento, el Presidente la trató al menos dos veces de “traidora”. En respuesta, Villarruel hizo una mini gira por el Norte del país y se vio con dos gobernadores. Lo más llamativo fue el agasajo que le preparó el gobernador de Santiago del Estero.

Zamora la recibió junto a todo su gabinete. En la reunión también estuvo el senador Gerardo Montenegro, uno de los senadores que pidieron que los policías y gendarmes que custodian el Congreso no puedan usar los baños.

Esta mañana, en la conferencia de prensa, el vocero Manuel Adorni repitió que Villarruel “no es parte del gobierno ni del proyecto”. “Simplemente no forma parte del Gobierno”, concluyó.