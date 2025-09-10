Vuelve “Polémica en el Bar” con varios libertarios y alguna sorpresa

La conducción otra vez estará a cargo de Mariano Iúdica.

Diego Moranzoni, Emmanuel Danann, Mariano Iúdica, Carlos Maslatón, Diego Recalde, Pablo Calvo y Marina Calabró
formarán parte del nuevo “Polémica en el Bar”, un clásico de la TV que esta vez viene plagado de exponentes libertarios.

Arranca el lunes 15 de septiembre a las 21 horas por la pantalla de A24, pero podría cambiar el horario con el regreso de Baby Etchecopar de sus vacaciones.

“Yo soy, ante todo, un hombre de bar, fui más de 43000 veces al bar en mi vida en 90 países. Y además soy un forero histórico de los bares de todas partes”, tuiteó Maslatón, un ex aliado de Milei.

La última edición del ciclo fue conducida por Marcela Tinayre en 2023 y también se transmitió por América TV. Iúdica volverá a conducir Polémica en el bar, programa del cual estuvo al frente entre 2016 y 2021.