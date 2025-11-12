Wanda consiguió la foto con Depp

Siempre consigue lo que quiere. Wanda tuvo la foto con el visitante ilustre de Hollywood, Johnny Depp. El Pirata del Caribe la relojeó, entre sus gafas y clásico sombrero. Wanda hizo el poseo y tuvo 200 mil me gusta en una hora. “Gracias por tus amables palabras” , escribió la ex de Icardi.

Depp es exclusivo de Telefe ya que tiene una relación personal con el Corcho Rodríguez, pareja de Verónica Lozano. La estrella del cine estuvo en los estudios y contó algunas cosas de su privacidad .

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida de Telefe (@telefe)