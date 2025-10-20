Werthein se va después de las elecciones

El periodista Luis Majul contó en La Cornisa que el canciller Gerardo Werthein dejará su lugar en el gabinete luego de las elecciones. “Le anunció al presidente que renunciará el 27 de octubre”, dijo. No será la única salida. También se especula hace tiempo con el ingreso de Santiago Caputo. ¿Será como jefa de Gabinete?