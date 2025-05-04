20 personas para una noticia en Radio Nacional

Ex trabajadores de Télam que siguen cobrando y no se adhirieron al retiro voluntario han sido desplazados a la redacción de noticias de radio Nacional. Se da la locura que para una noticia de un boletín hay unas veinte personas redactando y corrigiendo. Además, el gobierno incluyó a comisarios políticos que bajan linea editorial en tiempos de campaña.

Cuando estaba al frente de la radio Héctor Caballero, la linea política era mas abierta, ahora con Alexei Castaño Kostin se ha endurecido.

 