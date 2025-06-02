Barbarrosa denunció represión a los actores

Subió un video de una proetesta de ella y sus colegas defendiendo el teatro.

La actriz y conductora, Georgina Barbarossa, compartió videos de la movilización frente al Teatro Regina, expresando su indignación. “Está la policía reprimiendo a los actores”, lamentó.

Las imágenes mostraban a los manifestantes coreando consignas como “el teatro se defiende”, “qué feo debe ser pegarle a un jubilado para poder comer” y “Milei, basura, vos sos la dictadura”.

En una publicación posterior, difundió una fotografía rodeada de efectivos policiales, y arrobó a Patricia Bullrich y Jorge Macri con un mensaje directo: “¿Le tienen miedo a los actores que mandan tanta policía?”.

Luego, la conductora dio una entrevista radial en la que agregó: “Casi voy presa hoy. Fui al abrazo solidario del Instituto Nacional del Teatro, que se hacía en la Casa del Teatro, éramos 200 actores y, de repente, vinieron 10 patrulleros, camiones y policías… parecía que era una manifestación para invadir el planeta. Entonces me paré arriba de un banco y seguí cantando”.

Respecto al fin de la concentración, dijo: “Hace 35 años que se lucha por la ley del Instituto Nacional del Teatro, que ayuda a un montón de teatros independientes, y Milei quiere sacarla y bajar el presupuesto”.

La protesta consistió en un abrazo simbólico al Instituto Nacional del Teatro , contra el anuncio del Gobierno de que el organismo pasaría a la órbita de la Subsecretaría de Cultura, lo que los actores denuncian como un “vaciamiento”.