Bodou desparramó tenis y simpatía

Amado Boudou participó del torneo de tenis amateur del club Independiente. Sorprendió a varios contrincantes por su destreza y llegó a la semi finales. El ex vice presidente, que cumplió una condena por la causa Ciccone, se mostró muy empático con los socios e invitó a los derrotados con un brindis de camaradería .