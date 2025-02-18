C5N armó un súper pase con varios conductores para analizar el reportaje a Milei

Estuvieron el Gato Sylvestre, Rial, y Borroni. Qué dijeron

C5N decidió lanzar un super pase con varios conductores, al igual que ocurre en otros canales. Lo hizo justo después de la entrevista a Javier Milei en TN, cuando el encendido estaba muy alto.

Los tres protagonistas en este caso fueron el “Gato” Sylvestre, Jorge Rial, Fernando Borroni y Alejandro Bercovich.

“Una gran nota para terminar de hundirlo… Dijo todo lo que no tenía que decir. Confirmó que no lo hackearon y que fijó el tuit. Se auto inculpó”, lanzó Rial.

“Por primera vez está herido y está herido de verdad. Lo que nace en la virtualidad puede morir en la virtualidad”, agregó Borroni.