Calamaro defendió al Fideo

Andrés Calamaro hizo una clara defensa del campeón del Mundo, en su última presentacion en el Arenas, después que se replicaran insultos contra el Chiqui Tapia. “Si quieren un dia hablamos de las mafias sindicales, pero Di María merece nuestro aplauso y agradecimiento”, expresó el músico.

“Todo lo que quieran decir se lo dicen al Chiqui Tapia en la cara, mejor”, soltó el Calamar.