Comienza una reestructuración en el gabinete de Jorge Macri

Significará la salida de algunos funcionarios y un reenfoque en reforma del estado. Chau al Catalán Gutiérrez-Rubí.

De todos los derrotados el domingo porteño, Jorge Macri fue el mas afectado. Su primo y ex presidente, Mauricio, decidió tomar distancia otra vez viajando al exterior. En su caso, dejó trascender que no estaba de acuerdo con el desdoblamiento de las eleciones en el distrito que después de 18 año el PRO sufrió una dura derrota a manos de la LLA.

Es por eso que el Jefe porteño retomó la iniciativa y va por cambios en su gabinete. Se señala que Fernando de Andreis (delegado de Mauricio) pugna por influir en los nuevos nombres.

La vocera de Jorge Macri, Laura Alonso, posteó oficialmente el relanzamiento del gobierno porteño. La novedad seria incluir una figura con tintes similares a la Federico Sturzenegger, es decir con una suerte de motosierra.

 

El mandatario porteño fue el blanco de las principales criticas de Milei, a las horas posteriores del resultado del domingo 18M. Sufrió un desplante ante los saludos del presidente en el Tedeum del 25 de mayo.

A la vez una dedicatoria especial en las redes, por parte del presidente, cuando aludió a la frase: “Roma no paga traidores”. Milei concentró su furia en el Jefe de gobierno porteño, cuidando la negociación política de acuerdo con la fuerza amarilla en la provincia de Buenos Aires.

Ningún dirigente de peso provincia se solidarizó antes el ataque que recibió. Otra de las cosas que cortó relaciones entre la Rosada y ciudad, fue la inclusión en al campaña porteña oficialista del consultor Catalán Gutiérrez- Rubí. Es el primer echado del gobierno porteño.