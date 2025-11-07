Cristina se reunió con Rial para explicarle el bailecito del 26 de octubre

El conductor la había criticado al aire. Qué le dijo la ex presidenta.

La misma noche de la derrota electoral, Jorge Rial había cuestionado el bailecito de Cristina Kirchner en el balcón de su departamento. No fue el único. Pasaron los días y ahora la ex presidenta se tomó el trabajo de darle sus explicaciones en privado.

Rial fue hasta el departamento de San José 1111 y escuchó los argumentos de Cristina. La reunión se dio el jueves a la tarde, unas horas después de la primera audiencia por el juicio de los Cuadernos.

“Estoy dolida”, le dijo la ex presidenta. “Fue lo que me salió en el momento …. había varias alternativas, una era deprimirse, el día que me condenaron también bailé“, completó su explicación frente a Rial.

El conductor también se sintió en la obligación de explicarle a la ex presidenta los motivos de su incomodidad con el baile.