Cristina y Mile tuvieron la misma mirada pendular sobre Francisco

Ambos lo odiarios o admiraron según la conveniencia de la coyuntura política.

Mundos paralelos. En algo , en principio, se parecen Cristina y el presidente Milei. Tuvieron miradas pendulares y especulativas sobre el Papa Francisco. A la muerte del Sumo Pontífice, que reinó en el Vaticano durante 12 años, es bueno recordarlo.

En el caso de Cristina , ella y su tribu kirchnerista , lo demonizaron por su supuesta complacencia con la dictadura militar , cuando en realidad salvó la vida de muchos perseguidos políticos. Desde varios voceros y Página 12 lo enchastraron. Sin embargo, cuando Bergoglio se tranformó en Francisco, y fue nombrado Papa , el filo kirchnerismo hiso un viraje rotundo.

Cristina tuvo un giro pragmático, lo visitó en varias oportunidades. Sonrisas y elogios mutuos , era para entonces el Papa peronista.

 

En tanto, Milei lo colmó de improperios en plena campaña presidencial. Lo calificó de “imbécil” y “representante dle maligno en la tierra”. Cuando asumió la primer magistraura de la república se bajó de los calificativos e intentó normalizar la relación. Junto a su hermana, Karina, visitó el Vaticano en una reunión de estado cara a cara con el Papa. Durante una hora hubo solo eligios del libertario hacie su Santidad.

Escribió un tuit de despedida: “A pesar de diferencias que hoy resultan menores, haber podido conocerlo en su bondad y sabiduría fue un verdadero honor para mí”, escribió el mandatario.