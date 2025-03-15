El gobierno intenta cerrar el caso del fotógrafo Grillo, haciendo pasar todo como un accidente

Hay denuncia en Comodoro Py por lesiones graves y violencia institucional. Bullrich hasta dijo que el fotógrafo era un detenido y sigue internado en estado grave.

¿Se podrá separar la gravedad de las cosas en un país ardiente de ginetas y prejuicios? Solo con una justicia activa e independiente. La repuesta deja muchos interrogantes en este contexto.

Hay varias denuncias en la justicia nacional por el impacto que sufrió el fotógrafo  Pablo Grillo al cual ya le tuvieron que efectuar dos operaciones en la cabeza.

El gobierno intenta cerrar la discusión publica sobre si hubo exceso del gendarme que disparo la cápsula de gas en linea recta al objetivo de su cuerpo, diciendo que se trató de un hecho desafortunado, un accidente ya que el proyectil habría restado en una estructura metálica y el fotógrafo estaba mal ubicado para hacer su trabajo. Una verdadera provocación.

La Justicia tiene que definir si esto es una lesión grave dolosa, si hubo una intención de tirar a matar en concreto, o hubo una lesión grave culposa, que fue involuntaria y sin necesidad de tirar a matar”.

Por las imágenes proyectadas, inclusive las de mayor precisión que obtuvo Telenoche a través de un dron, se ve claramente que el efectivo dispara en linea recta desoyendo las recomendaciones del uso de este tipo de armas de hacerlo en un ángulo de 45 grados. No fue el único que lo hizo con mala praxis en el mega operativo ordenado por la ministro pero si el que desafortunadamente dio en un blanco de un civil.

Cabe destacar que a esta altura de la gravedad del episodio no esta identificado el efectivo del disparo que impactó en la cabeza de Grillo ni fue apartado. Es probable de cómo se maneja Bullrich de que hasta vaya a ver una reivindicación y honores al señalado efectivo de gendarmería.

¿Cuál fue el pecado de Grillo? ¿ Ser fotógrafo freelance o militante? Cronistas de otros medios que también sufexion golpes , que incluyeron manifestantes violentos, describieron que el operativo no tenia la coordinación apropiada entre las fuerzas intervinieres.

Milei hizo en ExpoAgro una reivindicación de su ministra preferida y no mencionó la critica situación que atraviesa la salud de Grillo. Una pena que otra vez se mezcle todo y no aprendamos de la historia.

Horacio Caride

 

 