El Kun se metió en un brete con la hinchada del Rojo

Participó de un partido de fútbol Senior. Al terminar, un cronista de Fox le tiró un guiño: “bienvenido a tu casa”. ya que se jugó en la cancha de Independiente. El Kun Aguero respondió:  “Esta no es mi casa sino el lugar donde me crié…

Hya ruido con los hinchas por su postura a favor de la privatización de los clubes.

 