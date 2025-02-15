El misterioso emprendendor de los anteojos dorados en la mira por el escándalo cripto

Se trata de Hayden Mark Davis, que se reunión con Milei hace dos semanas.

El 30 de enero, Javier MIlei se reunió con Hayden Mark Davis, un misterioso emprendedor vinculado al mundo cripto. En ese momento, la noticia fue que el joven de los anteojos dorados prácticamente era un fantasma.

“Me estuvo asesorando sobre el impacto y las aplicaciones de la tecnología blockchain e inteligencia artificial en el país”, escribió Javier Milei ese día.

El joven llamó la atención porque nadie lo conocía. “No tiene X, no lo encuentro en Google ni en Linkedin. ¿Quién es este Davis? ¿Empresario de cuál empresa? Ojo Presi: hay mucho chanta y scammer [estafador] por ahí con blockchain (y más cuando la mezclan con AI)”, alertó en ese momento el presidente de la ONG Bitcoin Argentina.

¿Por qué estaría vinculado al escándalo de Libra? La empresa Kip Project dijo que el lanzamiento estuvo a cargo de la empresa que ese joven misterioso representaba, Kelsier Ventures.