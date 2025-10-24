El pasado militante K del hombre detenido por el caso de Lourdes de Bandana

Leandro García Gómez está acusado de secuestrar a la joven. Sus cargos en el Estado. Su nombre ya había sonado en el caso de Natacha Jaitt.

Además de varias causas judiciales, Leandro García Gómez tiene un pasado de militante K. Trabajó en el Ministerio de Economía, el Correo Argentino, ENARSA, y la Secretaría de Industria y Desarrollo Productivo. También se lo vincula a la creación de la agrupación “La Néstor Kirchner”, surgida como rama de La Cámpora, vinculada a Máximo Kirchner. En público, solía mostrarse afín al kirchnerismo y hasta pedía el regreso de Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Su pasado militante lo expuso él mismo, cuando decidió bajar de su departamento y pelearse con los movileros que hacían guardia en su casa. “Distraigan con estas noticias de mierd… Yo no hablo más con ustedes. Diviértanse con la noticia… Se divierten con este tema y no hablan de cómo le fue a Trump con Milei”, lanzó García Gómez casi en cadena nacional. 

A esa hora, Loudes Sánchez estaba encerrada en su departamento. Pero su ex pareja repetía que estaba con una amiga en la provincia de Buenos Aires. La joven hasta se comunicó con la Policía de la Ciudad por video llamada para intentar tapar el escándalo. Pero el fiscal ya había pedido del allanamiento del departamento. Llamativamente, el juez demoró más de 12 horas para ordenar el procedimiento. Cuando la Policía llegó a la vivienda, cerca de las 21, se encontró con la mujer en malas condiciones de salud. Todo era un montaje.

El historial de García Gómez encuentra otro dato llamativo. Ulises Jaitt, hermano de Natacha, denunció en su momento que se reunió con ese hombre, quien le habría revelado que Lissa Vera, otra integrante de Bandana, mintió en su declaración para beneficiar a su amigo Raúl Velaztiqui Duarte, productor y amigo de Natacha, quien era parte del grupo de cinco personas que estaba con ella la noche de su muerte.

García Gómez terminó declarando ante la Justicia esa misma versión.

A nivel personal, el hombre acumula antecedentes por violencia y conflictos judiciales. En 2019, una abogada que fue su pareja lo denunció por violencia de género. La Justicia le colocó una tobillera electrónica y lo obligó a someterse a control judicial. En 2020, recibió una condena condicional por tenencia de arma de fuego y tuvo que iniciar un tratamiento psicológico. Él mismo reconoció consumir cocaína y ansiolíticos sin receta médica.

En noviembre de 2022, fue denunciado por violencia de género por Lourdes, quien, en ese entonces, en sus redes compartió una foto suya con el rostro completamente moretoneado. En ese momento, Gracía Gómez fue a la TV para intentar defenderse.