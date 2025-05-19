El rating también mostró la apatía de los votantes

Los números del rating de este domingo mostraron la misma apatía de los votantes que reflejaron los números de asistencia a las urnas.

Alrededor de las 19.10, cuando se conocieron los primeros resultados que daban cuenta del triunfo de Manuel Adorni, Telefé le sacaba una diferencia al resto de los canales con el final de la película El día después de mañana la película. A esa hora lideraba la televisión abierta con una marca máxima de 6,3 puntos. Sumado el rating del resto de los demás canales, todos juntos no llegaban a ese número, demostrando que la audiencia no estaba interesada en los resultados de una elección local.

En ese mismo momento, canal 13 estaba en 2.4, seguido de América con 1.2, El Nueve con 0,9 y la Televisión Pública con 0.3, números muy inferiores a cualquier otro domingo.