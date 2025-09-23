El sindicato le armó una protesta a Migue Granados

El sindicato de los empleados de televisión hizo una protesta en la esquina de Humbodlt y Cabrera durante la transmisión de “Soñé que volaba”, el programa de uno de los socios principales del canal, Migue Granados. La protesta reclamó al “regularización” de los empleados de Olga.