En Río Negro, el escándalo Espert-Machado tampoco tuvo impacto

La candidata a senadora Lorena Villaverde perdió por poco pero entró. La lista de Diputados ganó.

El escándalo de José Luis Espert y “Fred” Machado terminó siendo un boomerang en la provincia de Buenos Aires. El Colorado se vistió de Pelado y dio el batacazo de las elecciones. Algo similar ocurrió en Río Negro. La diputada Lorena Villaverde, candidata a senadora de LLA, perdió con Soria por muy poco pero terminó ingresando pese a las denuncias que la vinculaban al narco.

Villaverde sacó 30,16% contra 30,44% de la lista que encabezaba el ex ministro Soria. En votos, representan apenas 2000 mil votos. Si se confirma el resultado, sería una de las dos provincias donde perdió LLA en las que se votaba senador. La otra es Santiago del Estero, que parece esta fuera del análisis.

A Villaverde se la vinculó a Fred Machado a través de su primo. Nunca admitieron la relación afectiva entre ellos. También se ventiló una causa por drogas que tuvo en Estados Unidos hace más de veinte años. En el contexto de la campaña, era una mancha importante. Pero la candidata rediseñó su campaña, resistió y terminó entrando al Senado.

El gran perdedor fue el gobernador Alberto Weretilnek. Su fuerza salió tercera en ambas categorías.

En Diputados, LLA ganó con 34,20% contra 29,47 % del Peronismo.

 