Gente de mi Ciudad en el Teatro San Martín

Un tradicional encuentro de los amantes de la fotografía, entre profesionales, aficionados y colectivos de fotógrafos, tuvo lugar ayer por la tarde en el teatro San Martín, con motivo de la entrega de los premios a los ganadores y ganadoras de la 26° edición del certamen fotográfico “Gente de mi Ciudad”; a la vez que quedó inaugurada la exposición de todas las obras que reflejaron distintos momentos de la vida y los lugares de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, y que obtuvieron un reconocimiento por parte del jurado. La misma podrá visitarse hasta el 14 de diciembre en el Hall Alfredo Alcón del Teatro San Martín.

La obra “Rural 2”, de Irina Werning, fue elegida por el jurado para ocupar el primer lugar. Esta obra destaca por su fuerza narrativa y humor visual. La composición, equilibrada y frontal, convierte lo cotidiano en una escena de arte contemporáneo, donde tradición y modernidad dialogan con sutileza y se potencia la tensión entre lo rural y lo citadino.

Esa combinación de ironía, simbolismo y solidez compositiva motivó el otorgamiento del primer premio del concurso. El segundo premio fue para Federico Alfonso por su fotografía titulada “Remisero” y el tercer puesto lo ganó Claudio Bulgheroni con su obra “Líder”.

El tradicional concurso de fotografía del Banco Ciudad es abierto a profesionales y aficionados, y tiene desde sus orígenes a la Ciudad de Buenos Aires como eje temático, por lo que las obras retratan distintos instantes, aspectos y costumbres de la identidad porteña.

La entidad lleva adelante esta iniciativa, vinculada con su rol social de promoción cultural, para estimular la creatividad, propiciar las producciones artísticas independientes, y divulgar y preservar aspectos y costumbres sociales que forman parte del patrimonio cultural de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.