Hackearon la web del diario Perfil

La web del sitio de noticias Perfil fue hackeada durante la mañana de este martes. El hacker reemplazó las imágenes de su home por una foto del DNI del presidente Javier Milei, junto a mensajes antisemitas.

El ataque comenzó poco antes de las 10 de la mañana e implicó cambiar parte del contenido original del sitio. Las notas eran reemplazadas por la foto del presidente que aparece en su DNI, la cual fue tomada de los registros del RENAPER, según indicó Perfil en una nota.