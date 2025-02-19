Joni Viale apuntó a colegas y reclamó a Milei que se saque de encima a Caputo

El conductor de TN trata de superar la crisis de credibilidad que los arrastró junto al gobierno.

Los nervios se sintieron en el segmento grabado, que finalmente fue la postura, no solo del periodista aludido, sino también de la señal del canal de noticias. Joni Viale casi pega el faltazo, en pantalla.  Se decidió grabar la apertura del programa, para hacer todas las aclaraciones del escándalo, por la interferencia de Santiago Caputo . La incursión en plena nota, y la aceptación de parte del periodista de esa tensa situación, mereció un unánime cuestionamiento en la opinión pública. Luego, el programa de Joni siguió con sus compañeros y la agenda de actualidad.

El conductor asumió el error, de haberse dejado manipular, y advirtió que “debía haberlo mandado a la mierda” al asesor Caputo. Reveló que el consultor lo llamó para pedirle disculpas. Viale señaló que no lo van a doblegar y reclamó al presidente que se cuide de cierto entorno.

En su editorial, sumió que está golpeado pero mandó un mensaje enigmático a un adversario del medio. ” A vos te digo que yo no acepté hacerla la campaña a un candidato que sacó,   creo, un 11 % de los votos, pero vos agarraste”. 

 