Kicillof no quería hablar de YPF (hasta que salió el fallo)

El Pelado Trebucq contó en su programa de LN+ que Axel Kicillof dio una entrevista unos días antes que se conozca el fallo de la jueza neoyorkina Loretta Preska pero pidió no hablar del tema YPF. Su posición cambió drásticamente este lunes con la resolución de la Justicia y las repercusiones políticas: armó una conferencia de prensa y se subió al ring con Milei.