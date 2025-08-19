La candidata perruna de Milei había desplazado a una actriz

Karen Reichardt, la candidata tapada de la lista encabezada por Espert en la provincia de Buenos Aires, es la conductora de Amores Perros. El programa va por la tarde en la TV Pública. Lo que nunca se dijo es que ella no iba aser de arranque la protagonista del cliclo. La idea la llevó una ex panelista y actriz del canal. Cuando iba a arrancar la desplazaron y se quedó con las manos vacías.

“La orden vino de bien arriba”, le dijeron para consolarla…

 