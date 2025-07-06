La mano derecha de Mayra Mendoza borró el teléfono pero hay chats del ataque a Espert

Es la concejal de Quilmes detenida por el ataque a Espert.

Los teléfonos vienen siendo claves en la causa por el ataque al diputado José Luis Espert. La funcionaria bonaerense Alesia Abaigar tenía mensajes en su teléfono con otras personas involucradas. En cambio, la concejal Eva Mieri, mano derecha de Mayra Mendoza, tuvo tiempo de borrar todo. Sin embargo, los chats recuperados del teléfono de Abaigar son determinantes.

El 17 de junio, Mieri le mandó un audio diciendo que estaba a bordo de la camioneta Chevrolet S10 blanca que se vio en todos los videos. De hecho, se cree que manejaba.

“Hola, Ale, estamos a 23 minutos, veníamos con un ritmo espectacular pero acá en la Illia se trabó”, alerta, y después le pide comida: “ME hacés un favor? Estamos famélicos, no almorzamos ni merendamos,ni desayunamos. Todos los que estamos arriba de la camioneta (sic). No me preparás un mate, unos bizcochitos, algo ahi mientras charlamos pico algo?”, dice el audio.

Esa camioneta llevaba las bolsas con estiércol. Las cámaras de seguridad de San Isidro revelaron que la camioneta actuó junto a un Renault Clio de Abaigar. Los autos llegaron juntos a la casa de Espert pero se fueron separados.

El día previo, esa camioneta fue vista cerca del domicilio de Cristina Kirchner.

Mieri continuará presa: se le negó la excarcelación pedida por su defensa. La funcionaria Abaigar quedó aprendida bajo arresto domiciliario porque es víctima de una enfermedad compleja de tratar en una cárcel.