La novela de un auto oficial para la mujer de un ministro armó un zafarrancho

Eduardo Feinmann denunció que un ministro le cedió un auto a su mujer para ir al trabajo.

En su programa de A24, Eduardo Feinmann reveló que un ministro del gobierno nacional, al que no identificó, le cedió un auto oficial a su mujer para llevarla al trabajo. “Innecesario, usa el auto de la familia. Mi imagino de la señora del ministro tiene auto”, ironizó.

En las redes especularon que la apuntada podría ser Cristina Pérez, que rápidamente salió a dar sus explicaciones en las redes. “Ante versiones confusas quiero contarles que el medio de transporte en que asisto a mi trabajo es el taxi. Que lo pago de mi bolsillo como todos y cada uno de mis gastos. Que no sé manejar, no tengo auto y que tengo cuatro trabajos que me permiten total autonomía. Que tengan un lindo viernes”, publicó.

Feinmann ya había aclarado que no se refería a Petri ni a su pareja. 