La reunión en un shopping con el “Lobo”: cómo se armó la emboscada de Piccirillo a un empresario

Un día antes del operativo ilegal, los policías corruptos se encontraron con el enviado del marido de Cirio.

El 17 de enero, alrededor de las 21:10, se llevó a la segunda y definitiva reunión de planificación del operativo ilegal del que resultaron víctimas el empresario Francisco Hauque y su mujer. El lugar de ese encuentro fue el shopping Recoleta Mall, según consta en el expediente.

Participaron tres policías (Ybarra, Tedone, Britos y Alvarenga), un enviado de Elías Piccirillo, identificado Carlos Sebastián Smith, y luego se sumó el comisario Helguero.

Smith es una persona clave en la trama. Más conocido como “El Lobo” o ‘Charly”, fue el nexo entre el marido de Jésica Cirio y la banda de la Policía. “A través de la observación de las imágenes grabadas por una de las cámaras de seguridad, se pudo ver a Carlos Sebastián Smith descender de su vehículo a las 21:07 horas y dirigirse al lugar donde se encontraban los agentes policiales, es decir, a la calle Vicente López, entre Junín y Uriburu, de esta urbe”, dice el dictamen del fiscal Franco Picardi.

Al día siguiente, Piccirillo se subió a la camioneta de Hauque, plantó la droga y un arma, y luego los policías hicieron su parte: simularon un operativo y “descubrieron” lo que había adentro de la camioneta.

Smith supervisó todo el operativo. Las cámaras de seguridad hasta probaron que arriba de su auto, un BMW, modelo X6, de color blanco, estaba el comisario Helguero. Recién a las 2 de la madrugada se fue rumbo a Tigre, la zona donde vive Piccirillo. 

¿Quién es el misterioso Smith? Hauque declaró en la causa lo siguiente: “La función que tenía era proteger o cuidar a personas que estaban en el negocio financiero, proveer logística y protección a la gente que movía dinero y también si surgía algún problema con la policía, él te lo solucionaba”. Todo indica que es un ex policía, con contactos en los servicios de inteligencia.