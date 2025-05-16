LN+ renueva su grilla de programación tras el 18 M

El Pelo Trebucq estará también a la mañana. A la tarde hay enroque de conductores.

Tal como anticipamos hace una semana, la grilla de LN+ tiene varias novedades. El gran anuncio es el desembarco del Pelado Trebucq a la segunda mañana, de 10 a 12, a partir del próximo lunes. El conductor seguirá en el segmento de 21 a 22 horas pero ahora también tendrá aire por la mañana.

Ese segmento estaba a cargo de Horacio Cabak, que ahora se hizo cargo de la primera mañana (de 7 a 10). De esa manera, Pepe Gil Vidal seguirá con un horario acotado: de 6 a 7 de la mañana.

A la tarde también habrá cambios. Paulino Rodriguez pasará de 13.30 hasta las 15 horas. Y Juan Pablo Varsky estará de 17 a 18.30. De esa manera, ahora hará los pases junto a Cristina Pérez, que amplió su horario.