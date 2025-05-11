Milei le mostró su teléfono a Mariana Brey para “probar” que no habló con Rovira

Lo hizo en una entrevista que saldrá este lunes por Telefé. El ex gobernador había dicho que acordó con el Presidente la votación por Fichia Limpia.

El “dueño” de Misiones en la sombras, Carlos Rovira, dijo este jueves delante de varios de sus laderos que el voto negativo de sus senadores por Fichia Limpia fue parte de un acuerdo con el presidente Javier Milei. La versión apareció el viernes en La Nación y al día siguiente en Clarín.

Como en otros casos, Milei respondió desde su redes. Lo acompañaron varios de sus ministros. Hubo descalificaciones de todo tipo. Sin embargo, Rovira no desmintió nada. Tampoco sus laderos.

El Presidente siente que quedó muy expuesto con el fracaso de Fichia Limpia. Hay varios motivos. Los senadores de Rovira venían votando junto con el Gobierno hace tiempo. Segundo, la respuesta del Gobierno nunca involucró a los misioneros, sino a sus rivales del PRO.

Milei le dio este fin de semana una entrevista a Mariana Brey, que viene defendiendo su gestión en los medios, y habló del escándalo. Ante una pregunta, decidió pedir su teléfono y ponerlo a disposición de la periodista para que pueda revisar los mensajes.