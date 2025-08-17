Milei se volcó a favor de Francella y sus dichos sobre el cine nacional

El actor había dicho que algunas películas que obtiene premios internacionales no las ve nadie. Qué dijo el presidente.

Volvió el debate de cómo se financian algunas películas argentinas que sos exitosas en el fuero internacional pero que convocan poco publico en lo nacional.  Al promocional su nueva película : Homo Argentum , Francella apuntó a ese tipo de cine intelectual y se arropó en las pelis que tiene. tiente popular. El artista no habló del financiamiento pero lo dejó soslayar.

En la semana varios lo cruzaron de su sector actoral, sobre todo Pablo Echarri quien dijo que afirmando lo que decía , demuestra lo que piensa y que le dolían sus expresiones. “Estoy en las antípodas del pensamiento de Guillermo”, sentenció.

Ahora, se metió en X el primer mandatario. Se volcó a favor de Francella en un largo posteo. “La nueva película HOMO ARGENTUM es una película excepcional, una VERDADERA OBRA DE ARTE!”, escribió.

Milei está obsesionado con Homo Argentum ya que la proyectó en Olivos varias veces. Se la hizo ver a los legisladores del PRO  y a su gabinete.

El presidente aprovchó para subirla a la campaña : “los kukas” están violentos porque el film los expone”.

 