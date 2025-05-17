“Nadie lee nada”: una escritora criticó a Perfil porque no le pagaban y nadie se dio cuenta

La nota fue borrada de la edición pero ya era un papelón.

Lo que pasó este sábado en Perfil es insólito. La escritora Leticia Martin denunció que no le pagan el sueldo hace seis  meses. Lo hizo en una columna con el titulo “Nadie lee nada”. Nadie se dio cuenta y la nota salió publicada. Cuando se avivaron del papelón, la bajaron de la edición digital pero el daño ya estaba hecho.

Leticia Martin es autora del ensayo Feminismos y de las novelas El gustoEstrógenos, Topadoras oxidadas o Un ruido nuevo. En 2023 ganó el Premio de novela Lumen, que otorga la editorial española, con la novela ‘Vladimir’.