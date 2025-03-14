Nancy Pazos en la cuerda floja por los insultos a Mariana Brey

Las autoridades de Telefé estarían muy molestas con el cruce. Georgina habría pedido que la sostengan.

La pelea de las dos panelistas del programa de Georgina Barbarossa habría alcanzado un límite. Nancy Pazos y Mariana Brey ya discutieron varias veces por cuestiones políticas. La última pelea grande fue por el escándalo de $LIBRA. Ahora hubo un cruce y luego un insulto. Pazos insultó a Brey en su programa de radio por poner en duda el origen de la herida contra el fotógrafo Pablo Grillo en la marcha del miércoles.

“Hoy tuve que discutir con una pelotuda, no tengo otra forma de decirlo”, dijo Pazos en Radio 10.

En su programa, Tomás Dente dijo que las autoridades de Telefé se cansaron de Pazos y que le pusieron una condición para que siga en el programa: que le pida disculpas públicas a Brey. El periodista también agregó que el sostén de Pazos sería Barbarossa.