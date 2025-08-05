Nemo le ganó al León enjaulado

El experimento submarino del Conicet batió records de audiencias. El interés público contrasta con la política de ninguneo oficial.

La expedición submarina por la costa marplatense, de parte de científicos del Conicet, ha batido records de audiencias. Imágenes de alta definición de especies marítimas desconocidas Los videos disponibles, en redes, alcanzaron más de un millón de reproducciones. 80 mil usuarios conectados simultáneamente. Se podría decir que Nemo le ganó al León enjaulado.

Milei viene con algún retroceso en las mediciones de imagen de últimas encuestas de mercado electoral, sin poner en riesgo aún la posible victoria en el doble turno de votación que queda por delante. Sin embargo, sus gritos , adjetivaciones y excentricidades, comenzaron a agotar a una parte de sus votantes.

Entre el oasis de imágenes de estrellas de mar , corales , calamares y pulpos desconocidos, en la superficie, la política hace su propio espectáculo, por cierto pobretón. Milei reapareció en un escenario de campaña, en el Yacht Club de Puerto Madero, y cayó en una nueva hipérbole discursiva: “si la gente no llegara a fin de mes, las calles estarían llenas de cadáveres”.

Parecido, a suponer, que hay gente desprolija revolviendo volquetes en la ciudad por puro deporte, y preguntarles, en los operativos policiales porteños: usted, ¿por qué revuelve la basura?.

Esa misma noche de pos derecha fest, Milei dijo algo interesante que veremos si lo pone en práctica.“Voy a dejar de utilizar insultos a ver si están en condiciones de discutir ideas”, prometió sin demasiada convicción.

Milei es como un León enjaulado , quiere vender libertad y sus políticas van hallando callejones sin salida. El endiosado mercado tampoco le cree del todo. Los inversores no llegan, salvo a cuenta gotas en sectores de explotación minera. El ajuste y la administración del tipo de cambio , suena a fórmulas conocidas .  Al igual que le pasó a Mauricio Macri, vuelve al dilema si provocar un shock de confianza o se profundizar el gradualismo.

El país necesitará unos 20 mil millones de dólares para cubrir el déficit externo pos elecciones. Los 2 mil millones que arribaron, el lunes, sirven para pucherear engrosando reservas y derivar parte a los pagos al propio prestamista , es decir el FMI.

De todas maneras , nuestro científicos tuvieron horas de cierta victoria pírrica , con un reconocimiento social a su tabajo que no necesariamente se vuelca a las calles para frenar el desguace del sector ejecutado por el gobierno nacional. Antes, un ministro de economía los mandó a lavar los platos.

Puesto en números, como le gusta hablar al presidente, unos 4 mil científicos dejaron las actividades (en el Conicet , INTA y otros sectores), a causa del deterioro salarial” . Al igual que los jubilados no andan dejando rastros de “cadáveres” por las calles. La dignidad los sigue sosteniendo de pie.

Horacio Caride