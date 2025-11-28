Rial amagó y no fue , mientras los periodistas de C5N despedazaron al gobierno

Fue una noche de los Martín Fierro de cable , con alto voltaje en los disruso. Oro para el Gato.

Fue una noche donde se cumplió la premisa de ABTRA. El que invita se lleva lo mejor. C5N , organizador de la fiesta televisada , tuvo el Martín Fierro en las principales ternas. El Gato Silvestre ganó el de Oro. En tanto, Jorge Rial amagó pero no fue a la fiesta.

Rial había insinuado que ropería su tradición de darle la espalda al premio , de su ex amigo Ventura. Se lo esperaba pero nunca llegó. Argenzuela fue premiada y su compañero, Diego Brancatelli , tomó el micrófono para deshacerse en elogios a la figura del conductor.

La noche, en Parque Norte, estuvo plagada de fuertes discursos , la mayoría rechazando la frase del presidente Milei , por eso que “no se a odiado lo suficiente al periodismo”. Debora Plager , les recordó a sus colegas que las críticas también debieron ser unánimes durante los ataque a la prensa en el kirchnerismo.

El Gato Silvestre subió dos veces a la tarima. La última cerrando la velada, con la obtención del Martín Fierro de Oro. Su arenga contra el gobierno fue aplaudida con fervor por sus compañeros de canal. El Gato defendió la figura de Cristóbal López: ” que fuera injustamente detenido”, afirmó.

“No habrá ningún gobierno, por más odio que le tenga a los periodistas, que pueda callar voces”, sostuvo en un momento de tensión en la pantalla.

Por su parte, el Jefe de contenidos de la señal, Nicolás Bocache, al subir a recibir su premio fue magnánimo con la competencia y llamó a estar unidos para festejar la salud de la industria del cable.

C5N tuvo un transmisión a puro lujo , sin fisuras y buscando poner en paréntesis la grieta del mundo periodístico.

