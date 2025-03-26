Scalonetas al cielo vs el infierno tan temido

La Selección brilla y hasta humilla a su rival histórico. El otro partido lo juega Milei atajando penales y escondiendo la pelota.

Scaloni nos enseño que en un país , donde prima el individualismo y hasta se jacta de concebir genios que depués triunfan en el exterior, se puede conformar un equipo y demostrar eficacia yl a la vez resultados. Anoche, la Scaloneta al cielo hizo vibrar a las familias que colmaron el Monumental. 4 a 1 al clásico rival , Brasil. Los de la verdeamarela se fueron con las cabezas gachas, resignados ante la paliza futbolística recibida.

Nadie, en su sano juicio, se atreve a discutir al hombre de Pujato. Caracter , humildad y autoridad, ante un conjunto de millonarios que militan en las principales escuadras del planeta futbolero. Si el detalle fue que en el momento que el Dibu hace jueguito con la pelota , gastando al rival, se lo notó al DT molesto. Con un gesto lo llamó a mantenerse sereno, neutralizando el ADN argento, de cancherear e intentar hacer una de mas.

Milei eligió entrar a una transmisión deportiva radial,  para ser una especie de Macaya Marquez pero con ataque de ansiedad. Eligió un término un poco ruidoso para evaluar el partidazo de la selección:           ” baile morboso”.

¿Cuánto vale hoy una foto con Scaloni para cualquier politico?  El presidente les mandó un mensaje elogioso, a los Campeones del Mundo, en el vestuario. Alberto los quiso tener al lado,  en pleno festejos por Qatar. Se quedó con las ganas. Pareciera que por más que el Chiqui,  hace su juego político, el DT y sus gladiadores mantienen una equidistancia sana con los figuretis de turno.

Mientras , Milei se saca fotos institucionales con líderes Mundiales. Macrón olvidó el trauma de la final del último Mundial y le tiró un pase al presidente : “El pueblo argentino siempre podrá contar con el apoyo de Francia”. Por su lado, el Directorio dle FMI paró la pelota y dijo que “la negociación está avanzda”. El grado de estres de los jugadores de la Rosada se hace evidente.

Si todo fuera el quedarse inmortalizados con los goles de Julián Álvarez, las cosas brillarían de otra manera ante los ojos de incrédulos y fanáticos. Hay que entender que como aquella final donde Mbapé llevó todo a la definición por penales, plantea que el partido siempre dura 90 minutos. Baile y morbo se llevan de la mano en una definición abierta.

Si hasta Scaloni tiene por delante algunos interrogantes ante cada rival : “Nosotros intentaremos ser protagonistas con el balón, pero uno puede tener una idea y que surjan otros factores al que nos debamos adaptar”. Y si le entregamos las llaves definitivas a este Señor tan sabio…

 

Horacio Caride

 