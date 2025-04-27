Se bajó el debate candidatos A dos Voces

Primero comunicó que no iba a participar el candidato de la LLA . Después hizo lo mismo Santoro. Los candidatos porteños se verán las caras en el Debate obligatorio.

Malestar en la producción De A Dos Voces. Esta vez no pudo articularse el Debate político previo a una elección , ya todo un clásico en la señal de noticias.

El primero que se bajó fue el candidato Manuel Adorni de la LLA. El presidente Milei le habría dado la orden de no asistir ya que Marcelo Bonelli es uno de los periodistas que tiene cancelado por haber repudiado varios de sus artículos en el diario.

Hasta ultimo momento, hubo llamados cruzados entre la producción y la Rosada para acercar posiciones pero las respeta siguió siendo la misma.

El canal evaluó hacerlo igual el Debate con una silla vacía, pero la intención quedó trunca ya que el candidato del peronismo en la ciudad, Leandro Santoro sorprendió al bajarse , bajo el argumento que si no iba Adorni la confrontación no le servia , ya que todas las encuestas son dan por ahora ganador,.

Igualmente, os candidato se cruzaran este martes en el Debate organizado por el estado porteño. La organización está a cargo del Instituto de Gestión Electoral y tienen que participar quienes ocupan el primer puesto de cada una de las 17 listas que competirán el próximo 18 de mayo.

 