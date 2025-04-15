Sindicato de Marina Mercante movilizado contra la desregulación del sector

El Sindicato de Conductores y Motoristas Navales (SICONARA), realiza una campaña de concientización en las estaciones de trenes. Su titular, Mariano Villar,  se puso al frente de la lucha  “en defensa de la soberanía nacional” , alertando sobre las graves consecuencias del avance del gobierno de Milei sobre la desregulación del sector.

“Ante la intención de querer destruir la Marina Mercante, nos mantenemos alerta para concientizar a la ciudadanía para que se tome verdadera dimensión de los que está en juego”, subrayó Villar.

La campaña concientizadora tuvo muy buena repuesta entre los pasajeros que recibieron con interés los volantes,  en los que se anticipó,  un posible plan de lucha.

 

 

 