Un animé que le trajo suerte a Javo

El animé La Motosierra fue un éxito de taquilla, justo el fin de semana de las elecciones.  Trata de la historia un joven que vive endeudado y debe cazar demonios para pagar la deuda de su padre, todo mientras tiene un demonio motosierra llamado Pochita.

Después de ser traicionado, se fusiona con Pochita para revivir como un híbrido humano-demonio con el poder de convertirse en Chainsaw Man. Pura coincidencia pero le trajo suerte al presidente.