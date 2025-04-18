Un conductor de Crónica TV seria denunciado por alentar a una turba de gente a quemar una casa en medio de una falsa denuncia

Le dicen El Chacal y conduce un segmento del canal de noticias.

Matías Fulco, de 28 años, fue acusado falsamentede torturar animales lo que provocó una violenta reacción de vecinos, quienes intentaron incendiar su hogar.

La historia es conmovedora por donde quiera que se la vea y pudo terminar en una tragedia. Al pibe ,  qué convive con un tipo de autismo, un conocido le hizo bullying cibernético,  falseando una historia de maltrato animal. Lo escrachó en redes.

Un turba de defensores de animales se movilizaron a su domicilio . Apedrearon el frente de la casa y casi queman su hogar con su mamá adentro. Muchos medios se hicieron eco pero fue Crónica TV quien , desde uno de sus conductores echaba leña al fuego: “me prendo fuego yo mismo , por esta causa”, dijo el periodista llamado El Chacal.

“La gente se agita sola porque está podrida de la impunidad” , justificó al aire el conductor. Sin duda no podía saber en ese momento que la noticia era falsa pero su actitud fue muy irresponsable. Desde al aire en vivo se validaron denuncias como que no solo abusaba de animalescas sino de personas.

Fulco junto a su madres serán demandante ante la justicia por ser casi víctimas de un linchamiento en masa.

 