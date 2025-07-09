Un funcionario con fecha de salida

Su nombre apareció en los medios la última semana por un caso de actualidad. No es público, ni muy conocido, pero tiene un rol y una función clave en el Estado. El dato es que su mandato tiene fecha de vencimiento. Ya avisó hace tiempo que “aguanta” hasta diciembre por lo que deberán buscarle un reemplazante. Lo espera una jubilación y un retiro más placentero después de décadas al servicio del Estado.