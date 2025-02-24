Un gesto de mala conducta de una funcionaria

Unos turistas de descanso en la feliz, la vieron salir con su auto y su pareja, con un detalle que llamó la  atención : la patente tenía tapado los números como aquellos “vivos” que quieren evitar mulatas. Fue en la salida de uno de los principales hoteles ubicados sobre la Avenida Colón. De descanso, en una escapadita de fin de semana.