Un video oficial muestra el cruce entre Caputo y Manes

Proviene de las cámaras de seguridad del Congreso y fue publicado por Clarín. La imagen muestra que Caputo fue a buscar a Manes pero no hubo una agresión física como denunció al diputado radical. Sin embargo, la amenaza la escucharon varios. “Vos me vas a conocer a mí”, le habría dicho Caputo a Manes según publicó una cronista de Clarín que estaba al lado.