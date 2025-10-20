Verón explicó por qué suspendió una charla de Trebucq en Estudiantes

El presidente Pincha dijo que él no milita para ninguna tendencia política .Siguen las críticas.

La Brujita Verón tuvo una alegría del fin de semana : su equipo ganó el clásico platense. Sin embargo, se puso serio en una conferencia de prensa en la que debió aclarar una polémica con los socios. Había anunciado una charla con un hincha famoso, el periodista de LN+, el Pelado Trebucq. La iniciativa era para que Trebucq disertara sobre fútbol. La masa crítica de los socios que expresan anti mileismo, explotaron. Verón decidió suspender el encuentro.

El presidente de Estudiantes aclaró que el periodista nunca iba a hablar de sus posturas políticas ( en referencias a sus simpatías por la LLA) y sostuvo que sus acciones siempre están vinculadas a pensar lo mejor para el club. “Yo no se que soy en términos de la políticas , estoy muy asqueado”, agregó para tomar distancia del debate por las elecciones del 26 de octubre.

 

De todas maneras, Verón quiso disculparse con Trebucq , quien tiene historia en el Pincha , como hincha, ex jugador y director de una revista partidaria.

 